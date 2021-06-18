Prince William ‘found it difficult to play second fiddle to Harry when they were kids’

In Prince William news, it’s been claimed he found it “difficult” playing “second fiddle” to Prince Harry when they were younger.

Ken Wharfe, who was their late mother Princess Diana‘s protection officer, said the brothers differed to each other during childhood.

Mr Wharfe said William, Duke of Cambridge, was “better than Harry at certain things”.

William and Harry differed as children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What’s the latest Prince William news?

However, Harry “was very popular” thanks to being a “natural listener and a fun person”.

Mr Wharfe told OK! Magazine: “William was helpful to his little brother to an extent, but if he saw him getting more attention, he didn’t like it.

“I think William often played second fiddle to his brother, simply because Harry was very popular and that was very difficult for him.”

Prince Harry was a “natural listener and a fun person” as a child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In recent years, the brothers’ relationship has reportedly become strained.

According to reports, a ‘rift’ between them began when William advised his brother to take things slow with Meghan Markle.

However, things became deeper after Harry and Meghan’s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview.

Harry claimed his brother and father Prince Charles were ‘trapped’ within the institution.

In addition, the Duke and Duchess alleged there were ‘concerns’ and ‘conversations’ within the family about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be before he was born.

William and Harry “on different paths” (Credit: Zed Jameson / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Following the interview, William addressed claims the Royal Family were “racist”.

He told reporters during an engagement: “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Meanwhile, during Oprah, Harry spoke about his relationship with his brother.

Admitting they’re on “different paths”, Harry also said: “I love William to bits. He’s my brother. We’ve been through hell together.”

Next month, Harry and William are expected to reunite for the unveiling of a Princess Diana statue at Kensington Palace.

William and Harry as kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The statue will honour the late Princess of Wales on what would have been her 60th birthday.

Recently, royal biographer Angela Levin claimed Diana would have been “heartbroken” over the ‘rift’ between her sons because it was important to her that they had “a good relationship”.

