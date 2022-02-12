Royal fans all making the same comment as Prince William shares glimpse of Dubai trip

In the latest Prince William news, the Duke Of Cambridge has shared a glimpse into his recent trip to Dubai.

The heir-to-the-throne has been in the United Arab Emirates, attending the delayed Expo 2020 event.

But as well as doing his royal duties, the royal has managed to fit in some sight-seeing too.

Posting on the official Instagram page for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Wills showed off some snaps.

He (or, you know, whoever does his Insta) added the caption: “Thank you for a wonderful day in the UAE! From visiting the Jubail Mangroves and Jebel Ali Port to seeing our Earthshot finalists and celebrating the UK National Day @expo2020dubai – it was great to spend time celebrating sustainability, collaboration and innovation.

“And also to see this police car…!”

The car in question was a pretty snazzy Aston Martin Vantage.

Prince William has shared a glimpse into his trip to Dubai this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Many fans were left commenting over the pic of William and the vehicle.

“Gosh, you rock with that police car! Naughty Prince!,” said one fan.

Another said: “Think we need to up our game in the car stakes your highness. Great pictures.”

“You are so cool ,” gushed another.

A fourth wrote: “The last pic is GOLD.”

What did his followers say?

Other followers thought Wills could have posted the police car snap especially for son, Prince George.

“His son will love it! Heard he loves police cars,” wrote one fan.

“Probably he included it because his son is crazy about police cars,” said another.

He visited the region for one day (credit: TheRoyalFamilyChannel/YouTube)

The Duke of Cambridge visited the UAE for a whirlwind one-day trip on Thursday.

It was his first major overseas duty as a royal in two years, due to the COVID pandemic.

It was also his first official engagement in the region.

He announced the trip on Wednesday night, posting a photo taken from a plane on Instagram.

It was captioned: “Excited to be arriving in Dubai to celebrate the UK at @expo2020dubai and discuss the vital issue of working together with the UAE and international partners to achieve a more sustainable world with @earthshotprize and @unitedforwildlife. W”

