Prince William’s sweet nickname for family revealed during school outing with kids

The couple’s children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis all started at Lambrook school today (September 8).

Ahead of their big day, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge took their three children for a settling-in session this week.

William was reportedly heard calling his family “the gang” as he ushered them into their new school.

The duke also said that the three of them were “looking forward” to starting.

Prince William escorted his children to a school open day (Credit: Splashnews)

“Welcome to Lambrook,” said the school’s headteacher. “It’s lovely to have you with us. We’re very excited for the year ahead.”

Shaking them each by the hand in turn, he asked: “Are you excited?” with all three replying “yes”.

Melanie Sanderson, managing editor of the Good Schools Guide, told Sky News that the school should be a good fit for the royals.

She told Sky News: “The Cambridges’ first priority at this point in the children’s development is that they retain that normality, so I think they can expect to be selected for matches the same as their peers.

“Mum and dad will be on the sidelines cheering them on, the same with school performances, concerts and plays, but on top of that, the school will prepare them for a life of public duty, and it has a very socially conscious feel to it.

“Jonathan Perry is incredibly focused on ensuring his pupils understand their situation, that they all understand their privilege, and you know, let’s be under no illusion, we’re talking about an incredibly privileged cohort here.

Kate and William’s three children are attending a new school (Credit: Splashnews)

George and Charlotte had previously been students at Thomas’s Battersea. Louis was in his final year of preschool at the Willcocks Nursery.

Meanwhile, Prince George will reportedly be expected to attend Saturday School going forward. His school requires all pupils in Year 5 and above to learn for a sixth day in a row.

The family is now based at Adelaide Cottage, a historical home near Windsor Castle.

The Queen taken ill in Balmoral

Meanwhile, today (September 8), Buckingham Palace confirmed that Her Majesty’s doctors have become “concerned” for her health.

The Palace said in a statement: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision.

“The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.”

The Queens’ children – Prince Charles, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, and Princess Anne – travelled to Balmoral to be at her side.

Prince William, as well as Prince Harry, also travelled to be with her.

