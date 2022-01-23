In latest royal news, Prince William took some time out from his royal duties to cheer on Prince George in a football match.

Photos which have emerged on social media show the eight-year-old royal taking part in a game with his school team.

Little George was dressed in blue with bright yellow football boots, as he jogged up he field on what looked to be a chilly morning.

Prince William cheered on his son Prince George at football (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William news

Meanwhile, a second Twitter picture showed proud dad William posing with the opposite side.

The royal was wrapped up in a thick coat and baseball cap to keep warm as he stood on the sidelines.

Prince William is known to be a big fan of football.

So it makes sense that George would follow in his footsteps and develop a love of the sport.

In 2019, it was reported by The Sun that George listens to the Three Lions anthem every morning when he wakes up.

Comedian Frank Skinner, who is behind the 1996 track, said William had told him all about it when they met at the Royal Variety Show.

Prince George is a football fan – just like his dad! (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The royal, who supports Aston Villa, apparently told Frank when they chatted: “I listen to your song every morning.

“Honestly, George plays it every morning ever since the World Cup (last year). I thought it would fade away but it hasn’t. He still plays it every day.”

Last year, George was spotted at Wembley watching England in the Euros final.

He attended the high profile game alongside his dad and his mum Kate Middleton.

The royals were photographed sitting in the royal box as England took on Italy.

However, George’s little brother Louis, three, and sister Charlotte, six, were not there.

Prince William and Kate have three children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William is president of the Football Association

The royal has been president of the Football Association (FA) for the past 15 years.

He took on the role in 2006 and has often been seen at the FA Cup final.

