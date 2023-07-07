Prince William blanks Meghan Markle in royally awkward resurfaced TikTok clip

In the latest Prince William news, a resurfaced TikTok clip appears to show the royal blank Meghan Markle – and it’s mega awks!

Rumours that Meghan, husband Prince Harry and his brother and sister-in-law William and Kate do not get on have been swirling for years. Especially since Harry and Meghan left the royal family back in 2020.

But now a royally awkward clip has resurfaced that appears to show Prince William “having none” of his sister-in-law Meghan.

The Fab Four are apparently in the midst of a feud (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William news: Royal ‘blanks’ Meghan Markle

The clip was filmed back in December 2018 when the Fab Four were seen leaving a Christmas church service. At the time, it was Meghan’s second traditional royal gathering at Sandringham. However, eagle-eyed fans reckon they have spotted tension between Meghan and William.

Omg his nostrils! He can’t stand her.

In the clip, posted to TikTok, Meghan tries to get William’s attention by looking into his eyes – but instead, he seems to avoid her gaze. The video was captioned: “Remember that Christmas where Meghan kept trying to catch William’s eye and chat to him but he was having none of it?”

Fans brand Prince William ‘savage’

As expected the video got plenty of royal fans talking. Many rushed to the comments section to claim there was already beef between the royal in-laws.

One viewer claimed: “Omg his nostrils! He can’t stand her.” Someone else proclaimed: “Savage!” A third chimed in and said: “I feel like he would rather run into a wall and knock himself out rather than talk to her!”

“She was trying to be part of the family and they were having none of that,” mused another person. While a fifth penned: “At the end of the day, Harry is his little brother and he didn’t hide his distaste for her.”

The clip left fans floored over William ‘blanking her’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Harry and Meghan issued marriage warning

In other Harry and Meghan news, the pair have been issued a marriage warning by a relationship expert as their careers take a hit.

It’s been a tough few weeks for the Sussexes. They’ve lost their £18m Spotify deal, been publically mocked, and had their talent called into question by a Hollywood agent.

Now, in the wake of all this, Harry and Meghan have been issued with a warning by a relationship expert. Tina Wilson, a relationship expert and founder of Wingman spoke exclusively to ED! about the couple’s potential issues.

‘Home life might be tense as the pressure gets to them’

She said: “The Crown has well and truly fallen off. This will certainly be a testing time for their marriage at the moment. The ‘family business’ is faltering and the global news emphasis will be embarrassing to say the least, especially being branded grifters – that is not a good perception,” she said.

Tina then continued, saying that the pressure may be causing tension at home for the couple. She said: “Home life might be tense at present as the pressure gets to them. Unless they work through this together and communicate their feelings this can go one of two ways.”

