Prince William’s parenting skills called out as he sends ‘bad message’ to Princes George and Louis

Prince William has been criticised for sending out a “bad message” after he failed to feature sons Prince George and Prince Louis in a video wishing the Lionesses good luck.

Ahead of the Women’s World Cup final on Sunday (August 20), the Prince of Wales shared a clip on social media alongside daughter Princess Charlotte. He apologised for not being able to attend the game in Australia.

William said: “Lionesses, want to send you a huge good luck for tomorrow. We’re sorry we can’t be there in person but we’re so proud of everything you have achieved and the millions you have inspired here and around the world.”

He added: “So go out there tomorrow and really enjoy yourselves.”

Princess Charlotte then said: “Good luck Lionesses,” as she smiled and held a football.

Prince William faces backlash

However, fans have called out the heir to the throne. Some believe that Prince George and Prince Louis should have been included too.

Journalist Poorna Bell wrote on Twitter: “The gender gap for sport begins at a young age and underpins ideas that everyone should take an interest in men’s sport while women’s sport is for girls.

“Bad enough he didn’t go to watch the match let alone only posing with his daughter – what message does that send to his boys?”

Someone else wrote: “Wish he would have included his boys in this, because women’s football is not there just to inspire girls or be watched by them.”

On Instagram, another said: “So it’s just Charlotte supporting the Lionesses not your boys? This post sends totally the wrong message. You being there supporting our groundbreaking women would send the strongest message that the monarchy are leading the change for equality for women.

“And everyone knows you, our Prime Minister and all the usual ‘celebrities’ would be at the final if it was our men – diaries would have been cleared months in advance and the boys club would be out in force . Very disappointing.”

Why didn’t William attend the Women’s World Cup final?

It comes after William faced backlash after he failed to attend the final. Many believe he should have been there, as he’s the president of the Football Association.

It’s thought that the cost of the trip and carbon footprint were reasons the royal didn’t fly to Australia.

But it didn’t go down well with some fans. “I’m sorry but Prince William not going to Australia for the World Cup Final is some absolute [expletive]. He would be going if it was the men. He’s the president of the FA?!” one said.

Another added: “Disappointing to hear Prince William, the president of the FA, won’t be attending the World Cup final on Sunday! These girls have worked so hard to change minds and do more for women’s football. He should really be there in support”

Others came to his defence. One said: “There would have been just as much anger, if not more, had they attended.” Someone else wrote: “Everyone would be all over him for flying halfway across the world for a couple hours – sometimes he can’t win.”

The England women’s football team lost to Spain, who won 1-0. William expressed his disappointment following the game, but praised the Lionesses.

He said: “Although it’s the result none of us wanted, Lionesses you have done yourselves and this nation proud. Your spirit and drive have inspired so many people and paved the way for generations to come.”

He added: “Thank you for the footballing memories. Congratulations to Spain.”

