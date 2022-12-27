Prince William’s touching Christmas gift to Kate ‘revealed’

Prince William reportedly gave Kate, Princess of Wales a sweet Christmas gift this year.

The Prince and Princess of Wales stepped out on Christmas Day for a church service in Sandringham.

They were joined by their three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and even their youngest Prince Louis.

Princess Kate was reportedly gifted the earrings she wore to the church service by William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William’s Christmas gift to Kate

According to reports, the Prince of Wales gifted his wife a new piece of jewellery for Christmas this year.

And Kate was even wearing it for the Sandringham service and walkabout.

The Sun claims that William gave Kate a pair of £100 drop earrings from Sezane.

The gold earrings featured a coin-style design.

The Princess of Wales looked stunning on Christmas Day (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate on Christmas Day

However, reports claim that ocean blue Dina earrings sold out within minutes of Kate wearing them on Christmas Day.

For the Christmas church appearance, Kate looked as stunning as usual in an olive green coat by Alexander McQueen, a Philip Treacy hat and high-heeled boots.

Royal fans went wild for the look online, with one person branding it the “epitome of countryside chic”.

Someone else gushed: “Princess Catherine looked stunning, happy & chic. From hat to earrings, boots, coat I absolutely loved the whole look.”

William and Kate were joined by their kids for the Sandringham walkabout (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, another wrote: “Such a lovely colour on her. It suits her well.”

“Very chic and classy!!!” another said.

During the Sandringham walkabout, Kate spoke with members of the public and gave an insight into their Christmas morning with the children.

George, nine, Charlotte, seven, and Louis, four, were up rather early, Kate said.

Accepting some flowers from a little girl called India, Kate was asked about her morning.

Princess of Wales gives glimpse into Christmas morning

Kate said: “I’ve had a lovely morning. Quite an early start this morning.”

Someone in the crowd asked: “Did the children get lots of nice things?”

Kate said: “They got lots of lovely things, thank you very much.”

Meanwhile, the Prince of Wales also apparently made a comment about their children’s presents that morning.

Hilary March, 71, from Suffolk reportedly told press: “I asked William if Father Christmas had been for the children and he smiled back and said, ‘They’ve had enough presents.'”

Awwww!

