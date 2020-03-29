Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal rare glimpse inside their home

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton have given royal fans a rare look inside their home as they self-isolate at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

Their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all reported to be with them.

But even though the royals are locked down in luxury, Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing their bit in the struggle against the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple are giving their backing to a Public Health England mental health initiative designed to support people during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Anmer Hall is a 10-bed country mansion (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The advice encourages people to keep in contact with family and friends by phone or social media. It also urges sticking to a regular routine and ensuring sleeping patterns remain steady.

William and Kate said in a statement: "The last few weeks have been anxious and unsettling for everyone.

By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.

"We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health.

"It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being.

"By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead."

Inside Anmer Hall

William and Kate's Instagram account also shared two snaps of the royals in their office at home.

The pictures apparently show them communicating with the likes of Mind charity CEO Paul Farmer and children's organisation Place2Be CEO Catherine Roche.

A sitting William is shown taking a call next to a marble fireplace, with a huge lamp and a printer nearby.

The image of Kate, meanwhile, sees her seated at a large desk with a collection of Penguin Classics. It is believed Jane Austen novels Emma and Sense and Sensibility are among the titles on view.

Young family is staying safe in Norfolk (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She is wearing a pink trouser suit in the picture and a window seat looking out onto the grounds of the 10-bedroom country pile can also be seen.

The Cambridges' main residence is Kensington Palace in London. But according to reports, their young children are making the most of being out of the city.

Relishing their freedom

An anonymous source is reported to have told The Sun: "George, Charlotte and Louis are now relishing their freedom in the spacious gardens of Anmer Hall.

"Climbing frames, a climbing wall and swings are a big part of the Cambridge outdoors activity scene, and Kate will do pond dipping and note-taking to log what they have spotted.

"Birdwatching with binoculars is another favourite of the kids."

