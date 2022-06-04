Royal fans praise ‘classy’ Prince William and Kate as they lead messages to Lilibet on her first birthday

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been praised as ‘classy’ by royal fans as they led the birthday messages to Lilibet.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s daughter turns one today and tributes to the little girl have been pouring in.

Uncle and Aunt, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the first to wish Lilibet well on social media.

They wrote: “Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today!”

Wishing a very happy birthday to Lilibet, turning one today! 🎈 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 4, 2022

Royal fans praise Prince William and Kate on Lilibet’s birthday

And Royal fans were quick to praise the pair.

“Classy as always,” wrote one in response to the tweet.

“The most secretive, most hidden baby of all time! But as always, bravo Cambridges for being the bigger people in all of this,” said another.

A third added: “Classy Cambridges,” before continuing: “Happy birthday Lilibet.”

“Classy couple as always,” acknowledged someone else.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have been praised as ‘classy’ by fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Other royals send messages

Prince William and Kate weren’t the only family members to send birthday wishes to Lilibet.

Grandfather Prince Charles and his wife The Duchess of Cornwall said: “Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today!”

Wishing Lilibet a very happy 1st birthday today! 🎂 — The Prince of Wales and The Duchess of Cornwall (@ClarenceHouse) June 4, 2022

And the Royal Family’s twitter feed also sent love.

🎈Wishing Lilibet a very Happy 1st Birthday! — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) June 4, 2022

Meghan and Harry are in the UK (Credit: Splashnews.com)

The Queen meets Lilibet

Yesterday (Friday June 3) it was revealed that the Queen had finally met her great-granddaughter.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew into the UK earlier this week for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

They were then reunited with their family for the first time in public in two years at the Jubilee thanksgiving service on Friday.

And the Duchess’ pal Omid Scoobie reported that the Monarch finally met her great-granddaughter speaking to BBC Breakfast.

“Of course we know the Queen went back to Windsor Castle yesterday, the couple went back to Windsor as well where they’re staying at Frogmore Cottage.

“So that would have been the first moment or the first chance for her to meet her namesake.”

Today the Duke and Duchess will celebrate Lilibet’s birthday, meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will visit concert rehearsals at Cardiff Castle.

The Queen was scheduled to attend the Epsom Derby, but has pulled out and will instead watch it at home at Windsor Castle.

