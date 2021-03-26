Prince William has been named the world’s sexiest bald man leaving Jason Statham fans absolutely fuming.

The Duke of Cambridge, 38, beat the likes of Jason Statham, 53, and Mike Tyson, 54, to be crowned sexiest baldy.

This is according to research from Longevita.

Longevita is a cosmetic surgical company based in Turkey.

In fact, one of their specialisms includes hair transplants.

Prince William is apparently the world’s sexiest bald man (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Prince William win the title?

They found that Prince William had the most online searches accompanied with the word ‘sexy’ when it comes to famous bald men.

In fact, Wills has been described as sexy an incredible 17.6million times to date.

Meanwhile, Mike Tyson trailed behind with 8.8 million mentions and Jason Statham received 7.4 million mentions.

This appears to have particularly bothered fans of the Fast and Furious actor.

Many have taken to Twitter to vent their fury.

One user argued: “I do love Prince William but come on Jason Statham is clearly the sexiest bald man on the planet.”

Many Jason Statham fans believe he is more deserving of the title (Credit: SplashNews)

Why are Jason Statham fans so angry?

Another user pondered: “How has Prince William been crowned ‘world’s sexiest bald man’ ? Like, did they even see Jason Statham?”

And a third user vented: “Prince William has been voted the WORLD’S HOTTEST BALD MAN?! Are you having a laugh?! People do know that Jason Statham exists right? Dwayne Johnson? No…?”

Yet another user complained: “Imagine Prince William being sexier than Jason Statham…”

But Longevita stand by their findings.

Their spokesperson said: “There are quite a few bald public figures we can feast our eyes on.”

In addition, several royalists did seem quite pleased with the results.

But Prince William seems unbothered by his baldness (Credit: SplashNews)

One user approvingly tweeted: “Oh YES!! Don’t you know it, Prince William is the World’s sexiest bald man.”

And another user celebrated with: “And the day just got better.

“Prince William beats Mike Tyson and Jason Statham to be named world’s SEXIEST BALD MAN.”

Prince William’s triumph comes less than a week after he was mercilessly trolled online for being bald.

Seemingly thousands of Twitter users compared his image to that of other male celebrities with full heads of hair.

The term ‘Prince William at 38’ subsequently trended.

Luckily, he second-in-line to the throne doesn’t seem too fussed as he’s regularly poked fun about his thinning hair during public engagements.

In 2017, he shook hands with some local London-based barbers.

He quipped: “I don’t have much hair, I can’t give you much business.”

