Prince William and Harry‘s ongoing ‘rift’ seemingly continued after the Duke of Cambridge and Kate Middleton apparently “snubbed” an olive branch offered by the Sussexes during the Jubilee.

However, claims that the Cambridges snubbed the Sussexes were swiftly shut down by a royal author yesterday (Tuesday, June 7).

Meghan and Harry reportedly offered an olive branch to Kate and William (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Prince William and Prince Harry news

Over the Jubilee bank holiday, it was reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tried to mend their relationship with the Cambridges.

The Sussexes brought their two children with them during their first extended visit to the UK in almost two years.

On Saturday (June 4), Meghan and Harry’s youngest child, Lilibet, celebrated her first birthday.

The Sussexes hosted a birthday celebration for the now one-year-old at Frogmore Cottage and reportedly invited Prince William and Kate along.

However, Page Six had claimed that the Cambridges ‘snubbed’ the invite and attended an engagement in Cardiff instead.

William and Kate were in Cardiff during Lilibet’s birthday (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Kate and William ‘snub’

However, it has now emerged that William and Kate didn’t in fact “snub” Harry and Meghan’s olive branch.

Royal author Victoria Arbiter took to Twitter yesterday to rubbish the claims.

She made a tweet for her 91.4k followers to see last night about the claims.

“Buckingham Palace announced on May 30 that the Duke & Duchess of Cambridge would be in Wales on June 4,” she wrote.

“The visit will have been planned long before then,” she continued.

“It’s not accurate to say they ‘declined’ the invitation to Lilibet’s birthday. They had jubilee-related responsibilities.”

Harry and William could reunite this summer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Harry reunion

The royal brothers didn’t reunite for the Jubilee (in public at least), however, they could be forced to this summer.

This summer marks the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana‘s death.

The brothers could be set to reunite this summer to commemorate the anniversary.

Of course, Harry and William also reunited last year to celebrate the late princess’ 60th birthday.

Harry flew to the UK from California to unveil a statue of his mother alongside William at Kensington Palace.

Speaking to ED!, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said a reunion between the brothers could be difficult this summer.

“With the 25th anniversary, we don’t know what’s going to happen. Quite a bit may, again, featuring William and Harry possibly. So I think that will be difficult,” he said.

