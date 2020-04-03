Prince William ‘hurt over Harry not being in UK amid coronavirus crisis’

The Duke of Cambridge is reportedly hurt over Prince Harry not being in the UK.

Harry is currently in the United States with his wife Meghan and their son Archie after stepping away from royal life.

Prince William is said to be upset that Harry isn't in the UK to support their family through the pandemic.

William is reportedly hurt over Prince Harry not being in the UK (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Their dad Prince Charles recently tested positive for coronavirus but is now out of self-isolation after completing his seven days.

A source has told US Weekly: "Charles found a great deal of comfort in their conversations while he was recuperating from coronavirus.

"They speak, but it’s awkward.

"He’s hurt that Harry isn’t in London to support the family amid the coronavirus outbreak."

Harry and Meghan officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals on March 31.

Harry and Meghan are in the United States (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Harry reportedly felt guilty about leaving his family during the crisis.

A separate source told the publication recently: "Despite their ups and downs, hearing that his dad is sick with a potentially life-threatening illness is a huge wake-up call.

"And he’s overwhelmed with feelings of guilt for not being closer to home while this is all going on."

Last month, Clarence House confirmed the Prince of Wales tested positive for the deadly bug - which has killed more than 2,900 people in the UK.

However, after self-isolating for seven days, Charles was making a recovery.

Prince Charles is now out of isolation after contracting the coronavirus (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Clarence House's statement

A statement read: "Clarence House has confirmed today that, having consulted with his doctor, The Prince of Wales is now out of self-isolation."

The statement continued to say that the prince is in "good health".

However, Charles' wife 72-year-old Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, must stay in isolation for 14 days in accordance to guidelines.

He flew privately to Scotland where he received an NHS test.

