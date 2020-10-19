Prince William handed special roles from the Queen and Prince Phillip

Prince William has received two special gifts from The Queen and Prince Philip.

Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh have been the figureheads of Fauna and Flora International (FFI) and the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) for decades.

However, in a move to lessen their work load and show their confidence in Prince William, they have stepped back from their positions so their grandson can take their place.

It’s a natural progression for Prince William, who has showcased his passion for caring for the environment in recent years.

Prince Philip and The Queen have passed on their responsibilities to Prince William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What are Prince William’s new responsibilities?

The FFI focuses on protecting biodiversity and life-support systems that help keep the planet and its inhabitants working harmoniously together.

It operates in more than 40 countries worldwide and is already a founding member of William’s organisation, United for Wildlife.

The British Trust for Ornithology aims to protect birds and their natural habitats to secure their future for decades to come.

The Duke of Edinburgh held the role of patron for over 30 years.

Prince William has a passion for the environment (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else has Prince William done for the environment?

The royal recently took part in his hour-long documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All.