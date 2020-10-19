Prince William handed special roles from the Queen and Prince Phillip

Prince William has received two special gifts from The Queen and Prince Philip.
Her Majesty and the Duke of Edinburgh have been the figureheads of Fauna and Flora International (FFI) and the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) for decades.
However, in a move to lessen their work load and show their confidence in Prince William, they have stepped back from their positions so their grandson can take their place.
It’s a natural progression for Prince William, who has showcased his passion for caring for the environment in recent years.
What are Prince William’s new responsibilities?
The FFI focuses on protecting biodiversity and life-support systems that help keep the planet and its inhabitants working harmoniously together.
It operates in more than 40 countries worldwide and is already a founding member of William’s organisation, United for Wildlife.
Read more: David Attenborough blasts his generation for setting ‘no great example’ to young people
The British Trust for Ornithology aims to protect birds and their natural habitats to secure their future for decades to come.
The Duke of Edinburgh held the role of patron for over 30 years.
What else has Prince William done for the environment?
The royal recently took part in his hour-long documentary, Prince William: A Planet For Us All.
He was hailed as “amazing”, “lovely” and “genuine” by viewers as he fronted the ITV conservation programme.
During the show, he reflected on how becoming a dad had changed his perspective on saving endangered species.
He explained: “Now I’ve got George, Charlotte and Louis. Your outlook does change and that’s why I had to do something – because I really felt like by the time my children were 20, at the rate poaching was at, there may not have been another rhino in the world.”
Sir David Attenborough and Prince William working on The Earthshot Prize
Last year, the pair had a conversation at Davos. While there, they discussed the scale and urgency of today’s climate and nature crisis.
Read more: Take part in our shopping survey for a chance to win a fab prize
They continue to support each other in tackling some of the biggest environmental challenges the planet is currently facing.
They are also working together on The Earthshot Prize.
– A Planet For Us All is available to watch on ITV Hub
Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.