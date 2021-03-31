The alleged fallout between Prince William and Harry is the hardest thing the Duke of Cambridge has been through since losing their mum, an expert has said.

The brothers have drifted apart over the last few years and the Duke of Sussex said their relationship was now just “space” during his Oprah interview.

Now, royal expert Duncan Larcombe has claimed the ‘feud’ has been difficult for William.

William struggling with fallout with Harry, claims expert (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William struggling with ‘fallout’ with Harry

Mr Larcombe told OK! Magazine: “There’s no doubt this is one of the hardest things that William has gone through, the hardest since his mother died.

“He feels he has lost his brother and his best friend.”

William reportedly had “unproductive talks” with Harry following his Oprah interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, earlier this month, it was claimed Harry had talks with William and their dad Prince Charles following his Oprah chat.

According to Meghan’s friend Gayle King, the trio had “unproductive talks”.

Speaking on CBS This Morning, Gayle told US viewers: “Well, I did actually call them to see how they are feeling, it’s true, Harry has talked to his brother and his father, too.”

However, she added Meghan and Harry were “glad they at least started a conversation”.

Will Harry be able to repair his relationship with William? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will William and Harry repair their relationship?

Despite Harry and William’s fallout, an expert said the pair might be able to repair their relationship.

ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship suggested the brothers having a talk following the Oprah chat could be a positive thing.

Mr Ship said on ITV News’ The Royal Rota podcast: “Perhaps they’ve done the really modern thing of WhatsApp.

“But we know they haven’t spoken because William said. But it rather suggests that they know this interview was so big.

“One of the positive things that might come out of it is they will start talking again. They might even, in time, repair that relationship.”

