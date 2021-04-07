Prince William has allegedly ended his friendship with ITV’s Tom Bradby, because of the presenter’s relationship with his brother Harry and Meghan Markle.

Brothers William and Harry are said to be at loggerheads over the latter’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

And now the 54-year-old has been unfriended, according to a report.

The Prince is upset with Tom, the source claims (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Why has Prince William reportedly fallen out with Tom Bradby?

Tom has been close to both royal brothers for 20 years, and conducted the ‘engagement’ interview with William and Kate Middleton in late 2010.

Tom also made the candid 2019 ITV documentary film with Harry and Meghan in Africa.

However, despite their closeness, a source has indicated that William has cut Tom off because of “the way he has acted” in the wake of the Harry and Meghan interview.

The source told the Daily Mail: “The Duke feels let down by Bradby and the way he’s acted over the past few months.

“William is a sensitive soul and believes it’s in times of crisis when you find out who your true friends are.

“It would be fair to say Bradby hasn’t been one of them.”

The source also said that William’s representatives are unhappy at the “tone of reporting”, believing he favours Harry and Meghan.

ED! has contacted reps for William and Tom for comment.

Tom with Harry and Meghan in Africa (Credit: ITV)

What happened on the African trip?

Back in 2019, Tom tagged along with Harry and Meghan as they toured Africa.

It was during the film that Meghan first admitted that something was wrong.

She told Tom: “Not many people have asked if I’m okay.

“It’s a very real thing to go through behind the scenes… it has really been a struggle.”

After Harry and Meghan had exited the Royal Family and moved to the US, Tom said that the Queen’s grandson was “heartbroken” over the whole affair.

“I think he is heartbroken by the situation with his family, you don’t necessarily need to have knowledge to know that, but I think it is true,” he said in a television interview.

Harry admitted to Tom there were problems with William (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Caught in the middle”

However, Tom also admitted in the same interview that he felt caught in the middle of the royal rift.

Tom said: “I felt a little bit caught in the middle and it felt a deeply uncomfortable place to be.

“I don’t want to make it worse, I think they are happy but they wrestle with their position in life. I think William does too.”

