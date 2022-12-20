Prince William’s ‘dreadful’ Christmas habit that he inherited from Princess Diana

Prince William is more like Diana than we first thought – especially when it comes to a “dreadful” Christmas habit that he is believed to have gotten from his mother.

A resurfaced letter revealed a surprising fact about William and his late mum.

Published by The Daily Mail, one letter dated December 14, 1985, revealed a habit the royal duo shared.

Prince William shares a habit with Diana (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince William shares surprising habit with Diana

Diana revealed in the letter that, just like herself, William found it tough to resist opening his Christmas presents before the big day.

In a letter addressed to her beautician, Janet Filderman, Diana wrote: “As promised I rushed home to open your Christmas present, which I thought was quite good going considering the 25th is actually two weeks away!!”

I fear that William has also picked up this dreadful habit from his mother.

Diana went on to confess that she would often find scattered bits of wrapping paper left in “extraordinary” places in her home.

“I could not resist opening my present, as a parcel of any shape or form has never been safe with me and I fear that William has also picked up this dreadful habit from his mother, as I find wrapping paper undone in the most extraordinary places!”

Princess Diana spoke about William in an unearthed letter (Credit: Splashnews)

King Charles to make Christmas Speech more informal?

The royal family’s plans for Christmas this year have once again followed tradition.

King Charles is hosting at Sandringham, where Queen Elizabeth II traditionally hosted her family every Christmas.

The royal tradition began in 1988 when Windsor Castle was being rewired. The royals are known to enjoy a Christmas Day walkabout before they attend a church service.

King Charles took over the management of the Queen’s Norfolk home in Sandringham back in 2017.

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, Charles could be planning to make his King’s speech more “informal” this year.

Jennie spoke to OK! magazine about what changes Charles may be hoping to make to the first royal Christmas without the Queen.

“It [Christmas] will be full of nostalgia and some good measure of sadness. There’s going to be that empty place where the Queen sat. I presume Charles will not sit there unless they choose to leave it empty,” she said.

“It will have all the usual traditions of a Sandringham gathering. The family will gather but they’ll be lacking their matriarch. It’s always a sad time when you have your first Christmas without the main person. Like every other family, they will get used to it but it’ll be slightly different,” she continued.

Jennie then continued, saying that Charles could record a Christmas speech a few days before.

“I’m sure he’ll record it a few days before and it’s bound to have some reflection on their loss. Most families by then will be recovering from their large meal and the day’s festive celebrations. I suspect it will be less formal. It’ll be a bit less buttoned up,” she said.

