Royal fans express concern for Prince George as he attends The Ashes with Prince William

Royal fans expressed concern after Prince William and son George were spotted at the cricket over the weekend.

New pictures showed the father and son duo sharing a day out at The Ashes, but many spotted something missing when it came to Prince George’s outfit – and urged William to act.

The Prince of Wales could be seen watching the cricket from a box on the fourth day of the tournament yesterday (July 1). But George appeared to be struggling with the sun, squinting to see the match. Meanwhile, William looked on wearing a pair of sunglasses.

But after photos were shared on social media, fans shared concerns for the second in line to the throne.

Royal fans concerned

The pair were seen sitting in the stands watching all the action from Lord’s. William looked relaxed in an open white shirt and pale blue jacket. George, meanwhile, wore a navy jacket over his shirt.

At one point, George was seen excitedly holding a replica of the Ashes urn. Later, he was seen enjoying pizza in the box alongside Prime Minister Rishi Sunak.

Please get George some sunglasses to save him squinting while watching things like this.

However, despite the fun the youngster appeared to be having, some fans appeared to spot something missing…

One Twitter user wrote: “They should get Prince George some sunglasses,” while another exclaimed: “Get George some shades!”

Another concerned fan commented: “Please get George some sunglasses to save him squinting while watching things like this. He does not have to wear them when not greeting people.” Someone else added: “Prince George needs to wear sunglasses as well as Dad.”

The Waleses to make life-changing decision

But while George and William enjoyed some downtime together, William and wife Kate, are making some serious decisions about the nine-year-old’s future.

With Prince George turning 10 later this month, he is due to start secondary school in the next year or so. But where will his parents send him? They were reportedly spotted on a tour of Eton recently, but will George follow in his dad’s footsteps by attending?

According to royal expert Jennie Bond, they may decide against sending their children away to boarding school. She told OK! magazine: “The choice of school for the children will tell us a lot about William and Catherine. So far, they’ve been such hands-on parents and, personally, I think it would be sad to see them send their children away to boarding school.

“I would applaud a decision to keep them as day pupils at schools nearby their home. But I think both William and Catherine were happy at boarding school. I suppose it’s what they know and perhaps they will want to pass this experience on to their children.”

She added: “I imagine it will be all or nothing – in other words, all three will go away to school, or none of them. I will be cheering loudly if they decide to keep their children close and nurture them through their adolescence as they have nurtured them through the young years.”

