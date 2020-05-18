Prince William could have dodged out of video call for Archie's birthday, royal expert claims

The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, might have dodged out of a Zoom call for his nephew baby Archie's birthday, according to a royal expert.

Earlier this month, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's baby boy turned one.

And tributes poured in from various members of the Royal Family on social media. That included William and his wife the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton.

One royal expert thinks Prince William might have dodged out of doing a Zoom call for Archie's birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: Kate Middleton shows off glowing tan and causal look in lockdown video

An official portrait of the family, taken shortly after Archie was born, was shared on their Kensington Palace Instagram.

Birthday video calls

The caption read: "Wishing Archie a very happy first birthday today!"

Insiders believe the Sussexes celebrated the tot's special day with a number of video calls from their lockdown in Los Angeles.

Harry and Meghan are believed to have celebrated Archie's birthday with family video calls (Credit: SplashNews.com)

But according to writer Leslie Carroll, they couple might not have received one from Prince William.

She said, speaking to the Daily Express: "This frost between the brothers has gone on for quite some time; so I have my doubts that they have spoken during the lockdown, which is sad.

"But if there has been a thaw in communications, I believe we might have heard about it."

I have my doubts that they have spoken during the lockdown.

However, it follows reports the pair have indeed put their differences aside and gotten back in touch.

According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, seeing their father Prince Charles battle coronavirus, and Harry's homesickness after moving to the US, has brought them closer together.

Speaking again?

She told Entertainment Tonight: "They have done video calls together, they have done a lot of family birthdays and I think with Prince Charles not being well, that really forced the brothers to pick up the phone and get back in touch."

The brothers are reportedly in touch again (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: William and Kate change social media profile pictures in tribute to frontline workers

Last week, royal fans poured praise on William for including his brother in a touching letter to a charity named after their late mum, Diana.

Followers on Instagram called the Duke of Cambridge a "class act" after he put Harry's name on a letter he sent to organisers of The Diana Award.

In the correspondence, William thanked the group for the "important" work it does to "foster, develop and support young people".

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.