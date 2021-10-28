Prince William once confessed to clashing with the Queen over the outfit he wore to marry Kate Middleton.

The Duke of Cambridge walked down the aisle with Kate Middleton in 2011.

While it looked like the picture-perfect day, it turns out there were some shenanigans going on behind the scenes.

It turns out the Queen didn’t approve of what William had hoped to wear during the wedding.

Prince William previously admitted that he clashed with the Queen while planning his wedding (Credit: Splashnews)

Prince William clashed with the Queen over wedding to Kate Middleton

The Duke of Cambridge said in an interview with ABC in 2012: “What I really wanted to wear was the Irish Guards frock coat.”

Sadly, the Queen believed she knew better and made sure William changed his mind before the big day.

He added: “We had a couple of discussions on this matter but, as I learnt growing up, you don’t mess with your grandmother.

“What she says goes.”

Instead, the Queen insisted that William wear the red tunic of the Irish Guards to greet his bride at the end of the aisle.

However, William and Kate were allowed to break a few little royal traditions on the day.

The couple had a maid of honour and a best man, which is not the norm for royal weddings.

They were also allowed to draft their own guest list, which the Queen then approved.

Prince William and Kate Middleton leaving Westminster Abbey after their wedding (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What else did Prince William say?

“Things were rapidly building up steam towards the wedding. I was given a list of 777 names and not one of them I knew,” William revealed in 2012.

“It was a bit daunting and it was like, that seems to be the guest list sorted – no room for friends or family.

As a result, William decided to reach out to his grandmother in the hopes that she would help him sort the guest list out.

He concluded at the time: “I wasn’t too happy about it so I rang [the Queen] for a bit of moral support and a bit of backup.

“She said, ‘don’t be so ridiculous, get rid of the list, and start from your friends’.”

