Prince William was reportedly incensed over Prince Harry‘s plans for Megxit.

The second-in-line to the throne was apparently furious that Prince Harry announced his plans before finalising details with The Queen.

He allegedly even saw it as a direct ‘betrayal’ to the grandmother.

In Robert Lacey’s upcoming book Battle of Brothers, he outlines William’s said disapproval.

A source also told The Sun that William was astounded by Harry’s apparent lack of respect to The Queen.

The royal brothers were once believed to be very close indeed (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Prince Harry ‘betray’ The Queen?

The source claims: “Harry hadn’t even had a meeting with the Queen to talk through their plans before announcing it to the world.

“The monarchy is an institution based on hierarchy and respect — something drummed into those boys growing up.”

Before adding: “But this was a betrayal of his grandmother that William has struggled to understand, and their relationship remains strained.”

The same publication claims that the brothers have barely spoken since the beginning of this year.

Since leaving for his new life abroad, Harry has apparently only spoken to William on one another’s birthdays.

The Queen organised Sandringham Summit after Megxit was announced online (Credit: SplashNews)

What has Prince William said about Megxit?

Last year Harry told Tom Bradby that he had drifted apart from his older brother.

On ITV’s Harry and Meghan: An African Journey, the Duke said: “Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it’s under… stuff happens.

“But look we’re brothers. We’ll always be brothers.

“We’re certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him and as I know he’ll always be there for me… We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we’re so busy but I love him dearly.”

Will Harry and Meghan return to the UK for Christmas? (Credit: SplashNews)

Will Prince Harry come home for Christmas?

Whereas a source told The Times that Prince William felt he could no longer protect his younger brother.

The source claims that William said: “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that any more; we’re separate entities.”

What’s more, conflicting reports have emerged this week as to whether Harry and Meghan Markle shall return to the UK for Christmas.

Vanity Fair initially reported that Harry wants his son Archie, one, to spend Christmas with The Queen and Prince Philip.

However, a follow up report asserts that the couple are ‘not ready’ to return to Britain quite yet.

A source alleged: “At this stage they are really enjoying their new life in California and their new home.

“There are currently no plans for them to return to the UK for Christmas.”

