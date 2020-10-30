Prince William ‘as ruthless as The Queen when it comes to Meghan and Harry,’ claims expert

Prince William is just as ‘ruthless’ as The Queen, a top royal expert has said.

Robert Lacey. author of Battle of Brothers and historian for The Crown, says William isn’t afraid to get tough.

The author says that the way in which Megxit has been handled by both The Queen and her grandson – is a perfect example of their shared tenacity.

He pointed out that The Queen was headset on not allowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle use the term ‘royal’ if they were to step down from their senior roles.

What did Robert Lacey say about Prince William?

And that William has reportedly avoided much contact with his younger brother since stepping down.

Robert told Vanity Fair: “At the end of the day we saw a ruthlessness from the Queen over her absolute refusal to allow the Sussexes to use the word royal for their new branding, and we’re seeing the same ruthlessness in William.”

While he added that William was very concerned about the fast pace at which Harry moved with Meghan.

He was apparently astonished that he wished to marry the former actress after less than two years of meeting her.

Why have Harry and William ‘fallen out’?

Especially considering he had been with his now wife Kate for over a decade when they finally married in 2011.

Robert continued: “It went against his every instinct – and his own track record.

“If ‘Waity William’ had taken nearly a decade to test out and approve his life partner, surely his younger brother could ponder his options for just a year or so more?”

Prince William has not publicly spoken of his alleged falling out with his younger sibling.

However a source told The Times back in January that he felt he was now powerless to help him.

A source claimed William said: “I’ve put my arm around my brother all our lives and I can’t do that anymore; we’re separate entities. I’m sad about that.



“All we can do, and all I can do, is try and support them and hope that the time comes when we’re all singing from the same page.”

Meanwhile Harry told ITV journalist Tom Bradby last year that he and William had drifted apart in recent years.

And that they were both now on very different paths.

