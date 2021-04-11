Prince William and Prince Harry are set to stand “shoulder to shoulder” at the funeral of their grandfather Prince Philip.

The funeral will take place this coming Saturday (April 17) at Windsor Castle.

And Prince Harry is expected to fly over from his home in America to attend.

Prince Harry is expected to be reunited with William and the funeral of Prince Philip (Credit: Splash News)

So what will happen with William and Harry at funeral of Prince Philip?

In scenes reminiscent of the funeral of their mother Princess Diana, William and Harry will walk behind Prince Philip‘s coffin.

It’s said the brothers will stand “shoulder to shoulder” in a show of unity at the funeral.

It will be the first time Harry has reunited with William since the Oprah Winfrey interview.

While tensions have been “high” since the interview, it’s thought the royal family are “united in grief” for Prince Philip.

Royal expert Penny Juror added: “My hope is that if something good can come out of the duke’s death it will be that it brings the family together.”

It’ll be the first time William has seen Harry since the Oprah interview (Credit: Splash News)

‘Stick me in the back of a Land Rover’

The coffin of Prince Philip will be carried to the funeral in a custom-built Land Rover. And the man himself even had a hand in designing it.

He is thought to have told the Queen: “Just stick me in the back of a Land Rover and drive me to Windsor.”

Following the Land Rover on foot will be Princes William and Harry and other senior members of the royal family, including Prince Charles.

Although it will be a very much unified front in public, royal experts hope that it could lead to some kind of reconciliation for the brothers.

Prince Philip will have a royal ceremonial funeral on Saturday (Credit: Splash News)

So will Meghan Markle be at the funeral?

It’s thought that although she made every effort to attend the funeral, Meghan will not fly over to pay her respects.

She is heavily pregnant and it’s reported that doctors haven’t given her to go ahead to fly.

Instead, she will stay in California with their son Archie.

