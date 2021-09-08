Prince William and Prince Harry will be among royal family members to pay tribute to Prince Philip in a new one-hour programme.

The BBC One special, Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers, will feature royals such as the Prince of Wales, William and Harry.

They will share their memories of the late Duke and give royal fans a brand new look at what he was like behind closed doors.

To make the programme even more special, the Queen has given the BBC access to her private film collection.

Prince William and Prince Harry pay tribute to Philip

The BBC said: “Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers will feature poignant recollections…

“…plenty of humour and numerous fresh insights into the character and legacy of this royal pioneer.

“With special access to the Queen’s private cine-film collection, this film is an unrivalled portrait of a man with a unique place in royal history – by those who knew him best.”

Meanwhile, other royals that will feature include Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie, Peter Phillips and Zara Tindall.

However, the Queen will not take part.

Sadly, the hour-long film was originally planned to mark Philip’s 100th birthday in June.

However, he sadly died just two months before reaching the milestone.

Meanwhile, the announcement comes after the BBC admitted that it had “lessons to be learned” regarding its coverage of Prince Philip’s death.

Many felt angry after the broadcaster changed its TV schedules for specials about the Duke’s life.

As a result, a whopping 109,741 people complained to the BBC over its blanket coverage at the time.

Cancelled shows included the highly anticipated final of MasterChef and that night’s episode of EastEnders.

BBC complaints

Meanwhile, BBC boss Tim Davie said during a board meeting on April 22, 2021, that the broadcaster had been surprised by the low viewing figures.

Minutes taken from the meeting said: “The audience for the funeral coverage was very strong delivering a peak of over 13 million viewers.

“However, the viewing on the night was lower than expected at 2.6 million across both channels.

“The decision to simulcast coverage across BBC One and BBC Two had resulted in a record number of complaints. The executive is looking at lessons to be learned.”

Prince Philip: The Royal Family Remembers will air Wednesday, September 22 at 9pm on BBC One.

