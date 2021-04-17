Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly causing Palace staff to ‘walk on eggshells’ in preparation for Prince Philip’s funeral.

The brothers, 36 and 38, are in the midst of their alleged feud.

But both will of course be attending The Duke of Edinburgh‘s funeral today.

This will be the first time the brothers will be publicly seen together since Prince Harry stepped down as a senior royal.

Harry left the UK for Canada in March of last year, and this will be his first return home.

The brothers with their spouses as Prince Philip walked ahead (Credit: SplashNews)

Sources told the Mail Online that “everyone [is] walking on eggshells so as not to exacerbate the situation”.

Meanwhile an additional source said: “To be fair, both William and Harry have made clear that they wish to focus on mourning their grandfather and do not want anything to get in the way of that.

“But it has made everyone doubly nervous about saying anything that could be remotely construed as being critical of the other side. It’s been a minefield.”

However, a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: “This is a funeral. We will not be drawn into those perceptions of drama.

“The arrangements have been agreed and they reflect Her Majesty’s wishes.”

Prince Philip and Prince Harry with The Queen (Credit: SplashNews)

Have Prince Harry and Prince William spoken about their ‘rift’?

Prince Harry first confirmed a rift with his elder brother during his ITV documentary Harry and Meghan: An African Journey.

Here he told journalist Tom Bradby: “We are certainly on different paths at the moment but I will always be there for him. And I know he will always be there for me.

“We don’t see each other as much as we used to because we are so busy but I love him dearly.”

He then added: “The majority of stuff is created out of nothing. But as brothers, you know, you have good days, you have bad days.”

For years William and Harry were said to be very close (Credit: SplashNews)

Meanwhile in March of this year Harry and Meghan made serious allegations against the Royal Family during their interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Here they claimed that a member of the family (specifying not the Queen nor Prince Philip) had made inappropriate comments about the colour of their son Archie’s skin.

Meghan also claimed that the Palace refused to provide her with mental health support during her pregnancy.

Prince William has only spoken once regarding the allegations.

During a school visit, he told a reporter: “We are very much not a racist family.”

When is Prince Philip’s funeral?

The funeral of Prince Philip will take place on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

There will be a minute’s silence at 3pm, then the funeral will commence.



It is being held at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

His body will be laid to rest at the Royal Vault within St George’s Chapel.

