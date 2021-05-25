Prince William and Prince Harry could be brought back together by their joint fury at the BBC and Martin Bashir.

The brothers recently spoke out after an investigation into their mother Princess Diana’s famous Panorama interview with Bashir found that the BBC “fell below its standards”.

The inquiry concluded that Bashir had gained Princess Diana’s trust by mocking up false documents.

In a statement, the Duke of Cambridge said Diana was failed by BBC leaders over the “deceitful” way the 1995 interview was obtained.

Will Prince Harry and Prince William come together? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Prince Harry and Prince William heal their rift?

Meanwhile, Harry said the investigation “is the first step towards justice and truth”.

Now, royal editor Robert Jobson said the brothers could heal their rift amidst all of this.

Harry and William are due to reunite in July for the unveiling of a Diana statue.

It’s being put up to honour what would have been her 60th birthday.

William and Harry spoke out against the BBC over its ‘deceitful’ way of obtaining Diana’s interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, Mr Jobson told ABC’s HeirPod podcast: “This may – their indignation at the BBC – may bring them all together…

“…because frankly the feuding, blaming, finger pointing has to stop at some stage.

“I’d hope that any sons, whoever they are, royal or not, could have decency to come together to pay tribute to their mother who they lost at a very early age…

“…and pay their respects thoughtfully and with honour.”

William and Harry set to reunite in July (Credit: Zed Jameson / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

In addition, he said: “I think to continue this feuding is both pointless and upsetting for everybody.”

Meanwhile, the Duke of Sussex has recently opened up about his mental health problems in a new series with Oprah Winfrey.

However, he appeared to take swipes at his family in the process.

Speaking about sharing his problems, Harry said: “I thought my family would help..

“..but every single ask, request, warning, whatever it is, just got met with total silence, total neglect.”

Prince Harry spoke about his mental health struggles (Credit: Apple TV)

William ‘can’t comprehend’ Harry going public with issues

According to reports, William doesn’t understand why Harry is making accusations about their family.

A royal insider told US Weekly: “William feels that Harry should discuss his issues privately…

“…and can’t comprehend why he continues to shade his own flesh and blood on TV.”

