Prince William and Prince Harry will be keen to spend time together says a source close to the Royal Family.

The Princes, 36 and 38, were reunited for the funeral of their late grandfather, Prince Philip.

And despite their alleged rift, the source claims they will put their differences aside as they unite in their family’s grief.

The source told The Telegraph: “They know it is not about them on Saturday – it is about honouring their grandfather’s memory and supporting their grandmother.

“I would be extremely surprised if that wasn’t front and centre of both their minds. They will be keen to spend time together as a family in the same time zone for once.”

The brothers with their spouses as Prince Philip walked ahead in 2018 (Credit: SplashNews)

In the funeral procession, Peter Phillips stood between Prince Harry and Prince William.

This is the first time the brothers have been seen together by the public since Prince Harry stepped down as a senior royal.

Following the funeral, they were seen in conversation as they walked away from St George’s Chapel.

Why have Prince Harry and Prince William fallen out?

Prince Harry and Prince William have reportedly fallen out as a result of Harry stepping down as a senior royal.

William is reportedly particularly upset by the comments Harry made during his interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Airing in March of this year, Harry claimed that William was trapped in the Royal Family.

The Duke of Sussex said: “My father and my brother, they are all trapped.

Prince Harry and Prince William at Prince Philip’s funeral (Credit: BBC)

“They don’t get to leave. And I have huge compassion for that.”

Meanwhile Harry and Meghan also said that a royal had made inappropriate comments about the colour of their son Archie’s skin.

This later led to Prince William telling a reporter: “We are very much not a racist family.”

How long is the Duke of Sussex in the UK for?

According to various reports, Prince Harry is only staying in the UK for one week.

This may mean he will be returning to America within days of the funeral.

William and Harry were said to be very close for years (Credit: SplashNews)

Prince Harry self-isolated at Frogmore Cottage ahead of the funeral.

But Meghan Markle didn’t attend the funeral on doctor’s orders, as she is pregnant with their daughter.

However, Meghan and Harry have reportedly remained constantly in touch through video calls.

