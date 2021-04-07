Prince William ‘accuses Prince Harry of putting fame before family’

Prince William and Prince Harry are reportedly at loggerheads following the Sussexes’ Oprah interview, with the Duke of Cambridge feeling his brother has become ‘too big for his boots’.

Last month, the Duke and Duchess sat down for a tell-all chat with presenter Oprah Winfrey, during which they made accusations of racism against the Royal Family.

They also claimed Meghan Markle felt suicidal and struggled to get the help she needed while pregnant with their son, Archie.

Since then, according to a source, the brothers have had a conversation over the phone. And it reportedly ‘didn’t end well’, with William feeling being abroad has changed Harry.

Prince William reportedly feels being in the US has changed Prince Harry (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

What did the source say about Prince William and Prince Harry?

Speaking to Us Weekly, the source claimed: “The conversation Harry and William had after the big interview didn’t end well.”

Read more: Prince William ‘believes Prince Harry twisted the truth in Oprah Winfrey interview’

They also said William feels Harry’s success across the pond has turned him into a different person.

A source claimed William has accused Harry of ‘putting fame over family’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The source continued: “William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California – that success and Hollywood have gone to his head.

“He’s already accused [Harry] of putting fame over family after the big interview.”

William feels that Harry has gotten too big for his boots since moving to California.

The siblings are due to meet face to face soon for the unveiling of a statue of their late mother Princess Diana, to mark what would have been her 60th birthday.

The siblings will reunite in July for the unveiling of the new Diana statue (Credit: Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Brothers set to meet at Diana statue event

The sculpture, by artist Ian Rank-Broadley, will be revealed at Kensington Palace on July 1. Both brothers have overseen the project since it got underway in 2017.

Read more: Harry and Meghan latest news: Couple ‘want to be united with Royal Family’

And according to the source, the Duke of Cambridge is now “insisting” he and harry see each other before the event.

However, Prince Harry is reportedly “refusing” and saying he “won’t be bossed around”.

ED! contacted reps for William and Harry for comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.