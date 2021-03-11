Prince William and Kate Middleton stepped out for a royal engagement today.

It’s the first time the couple were seen out and about since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s explosive Oprah interview.

The Duke of Cambridge addressed the interview during the engagement and insisted the Royal Family isn’t “racist”.

William and Kate spotted out since Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview (Credit: Photo by Beretta/Sims/Shutterstock)

Prince William and Kate Middleton step out

The couple were out to promote a mental health initiative for children as they visited School 21 in Stratford, east London.

Read more: Palace statement: Royal Family responds to Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview

During the engagement, William addressed the race row sparked by Meghan and Harry’s interview.

William said he hasn’t spoken to his brother yet but will.

He also insisted the royals are “very much not” a racist family.

Breaking: Prince William has become the first member of the royal family to publicly address the race row sparked by Harry and Meghan’s interview. He says he hasn ‘t spoken to his brother yet but will do and royals very much not a racist family. pic.twitter.com/WPtjexzARN — Rebecca English (@RE_DailyMail) March 11, 2021

What happened during the Oprah interview?

During the chat, the Duchess of Sussex claimed there were ‘concerns and conversations’ about how dark Archie’s skin colour might be when he was born within the royal family.

Oprah later confirmed it wasn’t the Queen nor the Duke of Edinburgh who allegedly made the comment.

Earlier this week, the Queen issued a statement on the couple’s interview.

It said the whole family feel “saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan”.

Meghan opened up about her mental health struggles (Credit: YouTube/CBS)

What did the Palace say?

It added: “The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning.”

The statement said they’ll be “taken very seriously” and “addressed by the family privately”.

Read more: Meghan Markle interview: Has the Queen already spoken to royal who commented on Archie’s skin colour’?

In conclusion, it said: “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much loved family members.”

During the chat, Meghan also said she felt suicidal during her pregnancy with Archie and claimed she didn’t receive help.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.