Prince William and Kate resume royal duties as they visit shop workers

Prince William and Kate Middleton have resumed royal duties after lockdown was lifted.

The couple visited two independent businesses this week to hear how they have been impacted by coronavirus.

The Duke of Cambridge visited Smiths the Bakers and even received a cake ahead of his birthday this Sunday (June 21).

As non-essential shops start reopening in parts of the UK, The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited two independent businesses to hear how they have been impacted by coronavirus, and how they are returning to a new normal. pic.twitter.com/R8yZ9Ew35d — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 19, 2020

Read more: Prince William's birthday 'will be tinged with sadness as he misses mother Diana'

Photos were shared to the Kensington Palace Twitter page on Friday.

Keeping a two metre distance, William spoke to the owners of the bakery and members of staff.

They discussed how coronavirus restrictions have impacted on the family-run business.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Cambridge visited Fakenham Garden Centre, near her Norfolk home of Anmer Hall.

She met the centre’s owners, before speaking to staff members.

The Duchess of Cambridge visited Fakenham Garden Centre, where she met the centre’s owners, before speaking to staff members.



The Duchess heard more about the measures which that the garden centre has implemented to ensure that customers are able to visit and shop safely. pic.twitter.com/Az8dkGaGsr — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 19, 2020

Kate was told about the measures which the garden centre has implemented to ensure that customers are able to visit and shop safely.

Kate looked casual in skinny jeans, a blue shirt and a gilet for the appearance.

What did Kate say?

The duchess told the owners that she loves coming to garden centres with her three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

She said: "They love it. It's such a great space for children and families to come to garden centres.

William and Kate have been isolating with their three children (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"I've been food shopping but I have to say I haven't been out a huge amount more but it's good.

"So important, now as things start to ease, people know they can go out and particularly to places like this."

It's such a great space for children and families to come to garden centres.

Kate also revealed her kids have been growing tomato plants at home.

She said: "They were very excited to grow them from seeds and now they're as tall as them."

Speaking about the lockdown, Kate added: "When we do our food shopping we notice that everyone keeps their head down and it's hard for that social interaction."

Kate said their children love visiting garden centres (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Read more: 'Anxious' Prince William 'keeping tabs on Harry in US via low-key Zoom chats'

Meanwhile, over at the bakery, William revealed their kids have been baking during lockdown.

He said: "I’ve done a little bit of baking.

"The children have been attacking the kitchen and it’s just been an explosion of flour and chocolate everywhere.

"Catherine’s been doing quite a bit of baking."

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.