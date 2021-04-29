prince William and Kate
Prince William and Kate reduce fans to ‘tears’ as they share ’emotional’ family video

They're celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today

By Nancy Brown
Prince William and wife Kate have released a new video thanking fans for 10 years of support.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are celebrating 10 years of marriage today (April 29).

And, to thank their legion of adoring fans, the couple shared a beautiful video featuring themselves and their three kids.

The royals are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today (Credit: Splash News)

Prince William and Kate: What does the new video show?

The new video is just adorable.

It shows the couple and their kids on the beach, in their garden and toasting marshmallows over a log fire.

Read more: How William and Kate are spending their 10th wedding anniversary

The video shows Kate running with Prince Louis, Princess Charlotte playing on a see-saw with her younger brother, and Prince George looking wistfully out to sea.

It really is the picture of family bliss, with Will and Kate gazing adoringly at each other during the clip.

‘Enormously grateful for the support’

The loved-up royals captioned the video: “Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary.

“We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family.”

They signed the post off with: “W&C.”

What did royal fans say about the video?

There’s absolutely no denying that royal fans loved the video posted by the Cambridges.

“Love this couple!” declared one fan.

“I love this!” said another.

Read more: Prince William and Kate mark their anniversary but what present did he buy for his wife?

“Wow! This is perfect,” another Prince William and Kate fan cooed.

This is so beautiful. I’m crying.

“What a beautiful family. Happy anniversary,” said another.

“Gorgeous family. So sweet,” said another.

“This is so beautiful. I’m crying,” declared another.

“Why did this make me incredibly emotional?” another agreed. “Happy anniversary to a beautiful couple! And what an amazing family and life you have created together.”

“It’s the beautiful family and lovely music,” answered another royal fan. “Got me in the feels too,” they admitted.

