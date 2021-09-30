Prince William and Kate Middleton welcome new additions to royal household

Prince William and Kate Middleton have welcomed a number of new pets to their household.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge already have their hands full with kids, George, eight, Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Louis.

But during their visit in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, the couple revealed they expanded over lockdown.

Prince William and Kate Middleton welcomed new pets over lockdown (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Kate Middleton speak about their new pets

During the tour, the couple visited a petting zoo at Ulster University’s Magee Campus in Derry-Londonderry.

The campus is known for helping students with mental health and anxiety struggles.

At one point, Kate told a handler: “We’ve had lots of animals during lockdown.

“During lockdown, animals are often like therapy.”

Meanwhile, William explained that the family had “lots of chickens.”

The family, who stayed in Norfolk during lockdown, were also gifted a black cocker spaniel puppy last year.

A surprise guest appearance from Charlotte the tarantula 🕷 pic.twitter.com/HXVTJalZk6 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) September 29, 2021

William and Kate travelled across the Irish Sea earlier this week.

The couple have continued to update fans on their whereabouts, with the Duchess explaining the meaning behind the trip on Instagram.

Kate shared: “It’s great to be back in Northern Ireland for a day in Derry-Londonderry hearing from young people about life has been during the pandemic…

“… and meeting organisations working across communities.”

However, that wasn’t all that the pair got up to.

The royal also shared an image of herself holding a huge tarantula spider.

William and Kate attended the James Bond premiere this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate attend the James Bond premiere

The Irish visit followed shortly after Kate stunned fans at the James Bond premiere.

The Duchess of Cambridge attended the No Time to Die screening alongside William, Prince Charles and Camilla.

For the occasion, she opted for a gold-sequined Jenny Packham gown.

Royal fans went wild over show-stopping look.

Taking to Twitter, one gushed: “Catherine the Goddess, she’s so stunning.”

Another added: “Breathtaking. They both look beautiful but Kate looks absolutely astounding.”

