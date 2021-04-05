Prince William and Kate Middleton treated their children to a chocolate Easter egg hunt this weekend, sources have claimed.

Yes, while households up and down the country were rummaging for eggs, so too were the royal children – George, Charlotte and Louis.

Not only that, the trio were treated to some cake, too!

Kate and William treated their young brood to a chocolate Easter egg hunt this weekend (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Prince William and Kate’s children do over Easter?

A source revealed to Us Weekly that William and Kate treated the younger royals to chocolate and cake.

The source said: “They don’t allow George, Charlotte and Louis to have chocolate and sweets every day, so it was a real treat.”

Treats for the Queen and Prince Philip

The chocolate festivities weren’t just for the younger royals either, the whole royal family were treated too.

The Queen and Prince Philip were gifted personalised Easter eggs made and decorated by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for their great-grandparents.

They also baked “a delicious chocolate cake covered in mini Cadbury eggs” with the help of their mum.

Currently, baking might be one of the current distractions for some of the younger royals, who are enjoying their school holidays.

The inside source revealed Kate has “has been busy keeping them entertained”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge kept the children entertained this Easter (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The inside source also said: “They enjoy family bike rides, playing tennis and George and Charlotte are taking horse riding lessons.

“Charlotte is obsessed with horses, just like her great-grandmother. It’s her favorite activity.”

However, Prince Louis is keen to get in the saddle too! Although his parents feel that the toddler “is still a little too young”.

Confusing Easter message

Recently, Prince William and Kate confused royal fans after sharing a “bizarre” Easter message.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a message with their social media followers on Sunday (April 4), but their choice of imagery left some scratching their heads.

The royal couple posted a GIF of a rolling pin smashing a chocolate egg to pieces to their Twitter account. Yet it confused many.

Wishing you all a safe and happy Easter 🐣 pic.twitter.com/kYwv79hrvV — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) April 4, 2021

In the replies, fans called the GIF “odd” and a “a tad bit violent”. One follower commented: “Mmm that’s quite an odd GIF… but Happy Easter to you all.”

A second wrote: “What a bizarre choice of video!”

However, some appeared to think the GIF was supposed to be symbolic of the story of Jesus’ resurrection.

“He is risen, indeed,” wrote one follower.

“Happy Resurrection Day to you all,” said another.

