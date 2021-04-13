Prince William and Kate Middleton reportedly told their children Prince Philip is “an angel now”.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are helping Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis understand the death of their great-grandfather.

According to reports, William and Kate “wanted to let them down gently” following Philip‘s death on Friday (April 9).

Kate and William told their children Prince Philip is an “angel now” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did William and Kate tell their children about Philip’s death?

A source told US Weekly: “William told George, Charlotte and Louis that Prince Philip has ‘gone to heaven’ and ‘is an angel now’.

“They’re still so young so he and Kate wanted to let them down gently.”

The insider added: “Naturally, the children are very upset, particularly George and Charlotte. Louis is still very young and had only met Prince Philip a couple of times.”

William and Kate reportedly “wanted to let them down gently” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, the source claims the children “helped William choose a photograph of Prince Philip to hang in their home in memory of him”.

On Monday, William released a statement on his grandfather’s death.

The tribute was shared to the Kensington Palace Instagram page alongside a throwback photo of Philip and George as a toddler.

William said he felt “grateful” that his wife “had so many years to get to know my grandfather”.

Philip died on Friday, April 9 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Duke also said he’ll “never take for granted the special memories my children will always have of their great-grandpa”.

William said Philip would collect them “in his carriage” and George, Charlotte and Louis would see his “infectious sense of adventure as well as his mischievous sense of humour”.

The Duke of Edinburgh passed away “peacefully” at Windsor Castle on Friday at the age of 99.

His funeral will take place this Saturday at St George’s Chapel.

Reports claim William and brother Prince Harry will stand “shoulder to shoulder” at the funeral.

Experts have said it may be the opportunity for Harry to repair his relationship with his family.

