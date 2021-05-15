Prince William and Kate Middleton reveal their kids are missing Prince Philip

Prince William and Kate Middleton have revealed that their children are missing Prince Philip.

The Duke of Edinburgh died at Windsor Castle on April 9.

Following his passing, there was an outpouring of condolences around the country.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have since replied to those who reached out, and have revealed an insight into life since Philip passed away.

In a note shared in response to the condolences, the pair revealed that Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are all missing Philip.

What did Kate Middleton and Prince William say about Prince Philip?

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge thank you for your kind words following the death of the Duke of Edinburgh,” read the note shared on Instagram page Miss Royal Reply.

“Their Royal Highnesses have been incredibly moved by the many thoughtful messages they have received in recent weeks.

“They will all miss their much loved grandfather and great-grandfather, but your message has provided great comfort at this difficult time.”

The Duke and Duchess aren’t the only ones replying to fans.

Prince Charles has also been sending sweet thank you notes to those who reached out.

“The Prince of Wales thanks you so much for your very kind message of sympathy,” he said in a note.

“His Royal Highness has been enormously touched by the many generous messages that have been received in recent days; they have provided great comfort at this very sad time.”

“The Prince of Wales sends you his warmest thanks and best wishes,” he added.

Prince Philip stamps

Meanwhile, Prince Philip is being commemorated by Royal Mail with a new set of stamps.

The Duke of Edinburgh will now be seen in stamp form.

Royal Mail said: “We’re proud to present a commemorative collection of stamps and collectibles. They honour the life and work of HRH The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

Available on June 24, fans can also pre-order online.

