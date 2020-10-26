Prince William and Kate Middleton have been praised for supporting the Poppy Appeal.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a delightful gift they’d made with their children for a care home operated by the Royal British Legion.

Taking to social media, they shared a photo of a batch of homemade cakes.

Each cupcake has been intricately decorated with miniature poppies.

On their official Instagram page, they shared in view of their some 12 million Instagram followers:

Kate and Wills enlisted their children to help them bake a personal gift (Credit: SplashNews)

What did the Cambridge family do for this year’s Poppy Appeal?

“From The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge to the @royalbritishlegion:

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and their family have shown their support for our Poppy Appeal this year by baking poppy cakes! These delicious cakes were delivered to residents at our care home in Norfolk.

“Visit @royalbritishlegion to find out how you can support the #poppyappeal this year.

#everypoppycounts”.

Royalists rushed to comment on how lovely they found the thoughtful gift.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are ardent supporters of the Poppy Appeal (Credit: SplashNews)

How are royal fans reacting to their gesture?

One user praised: “Such a thoughtful gesture!” and another user gushed: “Such a sweet thought! They look delicious.”

Whereas a further user posted: “What a lovely thing to do” and yet another wrote: “The Duke and The Duchess are the sweetest. Good job.”

Multiple others begged to know the cupcake recipe.

Indeed, Kate is known for being a bit of an amateur chef, and has passed down her love of cooking to her little ones.

Just last year she told an organiser at an official event that she was teaching her family how to cook and bake.

A source told People: “She was telling us how much her children love cooking and how they cook for her.

“They made cheesy pasta the other day. One stirs the flour, one puts the milk and butter in. And they make salads and stuff.”

The Poppy Appeal is the British Legion’s biggest annual charity fundraising appeal.



However, it will be quite different this year due to COVID-19 restrictions.

There will be less public fundraisers due to lockdown rules.

On the charity’s official website they still encourage Brits to get involved in any way they can.

This includes: “From donating for poppies through the post for your neighbours and local community, displaying a poppy in your window, donating online or undertaking a virtual Poppy run, there are many ways to support the Poppy Appeal from home in line with Covid-19 restrictions.”

