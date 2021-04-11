Prince William and Kate Middleton paid tribute to the late Prince Philip on their website following his death.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge‘s Royal Foundation website updated its home page to a black and white photograph of the Duke of Edinburgh.

The image shows Philip grinning while dressed in a suit.

Kate and William paid tribute to Philip on their website (Credit: Royalfoundation.com)

William and Kate pay tribute to Prince Philip on website

Beneath the picture, it read: “HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. 1921 – 2021.”

Philip’s death was announced by Buckingham Palace on Friday on behalf of the Queen.

The statement read: “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.

The couple honoured the Duke following his death (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle.

“The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

The Duke’s funeral will take place next Saturday at St George’s Chapel.

Due to coronavirus regulations, only 30 guests can attend the funeral.

According to reports, William’s younger brother Prince Harry will be travelling to the UK from California to attend.

Harry will reportedly attend his grandfather’s funeral (Credit: Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Will Harry repair relationship with royals?

It’s said the brothers will stand “shoulder to shoulder” in a show of unity at the funeral.

Meanwhile, experts have said it may be the perfect opportunity for Harry to repair his relationship with the royal family following his Oprah interview.

Harry and Meghan Markle made a series of allegations and revelations about the royals during the chat, which has reportedly caused tensions between the Duke and his family.

Expert Penny Junor told MailOnline: “My hope is that if something good can come out of the duke’s death it will be that it brings the family together.”

Could Philip’s funeral be the opportunity for Harry to repair his relationship with his family? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

She added: “I imagine they will all be feeling apprehensive about seeing one another again.”

Meanwhile, Royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams also said: “Harry will undoubtedly want to be there and this might start a process which helped to heal the current royal rift.”

