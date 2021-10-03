Prince William and Kate Middleton are currently on the search for a new personal assistant to join their team.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge advertised for the role on Daybook, alongside a lengthy list of requirements.

According to the job description, the role is for “an experienced PA to provide comprehensive administrative support to a busy team”.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking for a new personal assistant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s search for a PA

The lucky candidate will help with managing diaries and arranging meetings.

They’ll also be tasked with organising and assisting with visits, events and travel.

Other responsibilities will also include handling telephone calls and drafting letters and emails.

Read more: Are Kate Middleton and Prince William banned from holding hands when they’re out in public?

In addition, the candidate will work from their London home of Kensington Palace.

The job description adds: “The successful candidate will have previous personal assistant and administrative experience, including managing busy diaries and drafting correspondence.

“Candidates will have impeccable IT skills and a proactive approach. Excellent organisation and communication skills are essential…

The candidate will help with Kate’s telephone calls and emails (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“…as is attention to detail and a willingness to undertake a wide variety of tasks.

“The ability to maintain confidentiality and exercise discretion at all times is essential.”

While the closing date is unknown, it’s likely the job will get snapped up fairly quickly!

What else have the Cambridge’s been up to?

It’s certainly been a busy week for William and Kate.

On Tuesday, the pair attended the James Bond premiere alongside Prince Charles and Camilla.

The couple then travelled to Northern Ireland for a quick visit.

William and Kate attended the James Bond premiere this week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, William ended his week with a charity event in London.

During the visit, the dad-of-three shared a series of snaps with royal fans on social media.

William previously visited the homeless charity, The Passage, with Princess Diana.

Read more: Prince William and Kate Middleton welcome new additions to royal household

Revisiting for their 40th anniversary, he posted: “40 years. 40 years of life-changing work @passagecharity.

“Over the many years that I have visited The Passage, first with my mother when I was just a small boy, I have developed a great affection for you all.”

The photos showed William at the event, alongside one of his late mother at the same charity.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.