Prince William and Kate Middleton have marked World Mental Health Day.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared a message to their Twitter account and posted “some useful resources for those that might need support”.

The couple also shared other posts and accounts working on mental health issues.

What did Prince William and Kate Middleton say?

The post read: “Today is #WorldMentalHealthDay, a day that we look to raise awareness of mental health around the world.

“This #WMHD we are sharing posts and accounts working on mental health issues, along with some useful resources for those that might need support.”

They first shared the Heads Together account and their message on World Mental Health Day.

The charity works to ensure that people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing.

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been vocal on mental health (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What other charities did Kate and William share?

The couple as well as Prince Harry lead the campaign.

The couple went on to share contact details, websites and other charities which can provide help for those struggling with their mental health.

These included BBC’s Tiny Happy People, which shared lots of useful resources for new parents.

In addition, they shared the website Mentally Healthy Schools, which was launched by Kate.

It provides advice for school staff, parents and carers to better understand and promote students’ mental health.

The royal couple offered information on mental health charities and campaigns (Credit: SplashNews.com)

As well as schools, Kate and William provided information on Mind Charity, which has provided resources for employers to focus on workplace mental health.

Website Mental Health At Work was launched by the Duke of Cambridge.

Finally, Kate and William provided information on Our Frontline, which offers support to NHS workers, carers and other key workers.

The couple said: “Our Frontline offers round-the-clock one-to-one support to NHS workers, carers, the Blue Light emergency services and other key workers.

“Find out more about how they could offer support for you.”

William and Kate were praised by fans (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did royal fans say?

Fans praised Kate and William for raising awareness.

One person said: “Thanks for your continuous work with mental health.”

Another wrote: “Mental health is so important right. It’s important people know that there is help available, you are not alone.”

A third tweeted: “Thank you for creating @OurFrontlineUK during the pandemic and supporting all frontline staff workers.”

