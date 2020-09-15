The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have come under fire for ‘forgetting’ Meghan Markle in their birthday tribute to Prince Harry.

Harry is celebrating his 36th birthday today (Tuesday, September 15).

Today is Prince Harry’s birthday, and Prince William and Kate Middleton marked the occasion on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Prince William and Kate Middleton post for Prince Harry’s birthday?

And to mark the occasion, his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton’s social media accounts shared heartfelt birthday messages.

For followers on Twitter, they wrote, “Wishing a very happy birthday to Prince Harry today!” along with cake and balloon emojis.

That’s like sending him a birthday card and addressing it to Harry and Meghan. This is his birthday, not Christmas!

A picture showed Harry with a huge grin on his face as he scorched ahead of his older brother and Kate on a running track.

A number of Twitter users noticed the Duchess of Sussex‘s absence from the picture.

Some royal fans wondered why Meghan Markle was missing from the birthday post (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Meghan Markle fans react to the birthday tribute?

One said: “How rude. Why not have a photo of him when he’s happy with his lovely wife? Really selfish of Will and Kate.”

Another put: “Of course they chose a photo where Harry’s wife and son are not present in it.”

A third wrote: “You forgot to include his wife in the event. Shame!”

Royal fans brand the criticism ‘childish’

However, others were quick to defend the birthday post.

“This is so childish,” said one. “Why on Earth would they choose a pic of him with Meghan on his birthday?! You choose pics of you with the birthday person. Harry wasn’t in their birthday pic on Meghan’s birthday, so why does she have to be in his?”

“It’s not Meghan’s birthday,” wrote another. “Check out other birthday pictures, [they do not include] the spouses.”

Someone else demanded: “But why would she be included? The photo is Harry – the birthday boy – and the the two people sending him good wishes. Meghan is nothing to do with that. That’s like sending him a birthday card and addressing it to Harry and Meghan. This is his birthday, not Christmas!”

