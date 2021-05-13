Prince William and Kate Middleton looked loved-up during a royal outing today.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited The Way Youth Zone in Wolverhampton to mark Mental Health Awareness Week.

Kate and William joined young people who use The Way’s services for several wellbeing sessions, and also met a group of HeadStart ambassadors, Kensington Palace said.

The couple enjoyed a string of sports with them, including table tennis and archery, as well as planting flowers.

Kate and William shared a giggle together during the outing (Credit: Photo by Jacob King/AP/Shutterstock)

What did Prince William and Kate Middleton get up to?

But something left royal fans gushing as they spotted a sweet moment between the Duke and Duchess.

Read more: Kate Middleton ‘won’t be walked over by Meghan Markle,’ says Jenny Eclair

Kate appeared to get the giggles as her husband attempted to plant some flowers.

In a video shared to the Kensington Royal Instagram page, a moment was captured showing Kate looking at William whilst chuckling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@dukeandduchessofcambridge)

What did fans say?

Fans couldn’t get enough, with one person branding them “love birds”.

They commented: “Supporting a very important cause like always. That last pic is so cute! My favorite love birds.”

Another wrote: “Love these two! They’re both so genuine.”

One said: “Aw the way William and Kate smile at each other at the end.”

A fourth gushed: “Power couple! Love these two and how they always get on with the job and bring so much joy!”

Fans gushed over Kate and William, with one calling them “love birds” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, during the visit, Kate and William wore matching navy outfits.

Kate looked as stunning as she usually does in a polka dot Tory Burch blouse and flared trousers.

William wore navy blazer with a light blue shirt underneath a jumper.

The couple recently celebrated their tenth wedding anniversary and released adorable photos to mark the occasion.

William and Kate tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

William and Kate recently celebrated ten years of marriage (Credit: SplashNews.com)

One photo was released showing William beaming at Kate as they held hands.

Another showed Kate laughing as she rested her head on William’s chest at Kensington Palace.

Read more: Prince William news: Duke ‘suffers moments of self-doubt over becoming King’

Fans branded them “couple goals”, as they wished them a happy anniversary.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.