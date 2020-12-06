Prince William and Kate Middleton have been criticised for planning a royal train tour to thank coronavirus heroes.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will embark on a three-day tour on board the royal train.

The couple will meet teachers, students, volunteers and care home staff to discuss the challenges they’ve faced during the pandemic.

Kate and William will embark on a three-day tour on board the royal train (Credit: SplashNews.com)

William and Kate plan royal train tour

The 1,250-mile journey will see them stop in England, Scotland and Wales.

The tour will take place between Sunday 6 and Tuesday December 8.

In addition, their engagements will feature several festive performances by local artists.

William and Kate slammed for planning the trip amid the pandemic (Credit: SplashNews.com)

This will help showcase the UK’s arts, heritage and performance sector.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: “The Duke and Duchess are very much looking forward to shining a spotlight on the incredible work that has been done across the country throughout this difficult year.

“And to sharing their gratitude on behalf of the nation for all those supporting their local communities ahead of the Christmas holidays.”

However, while many royal fans are excited to see the couple out and about, others think they shouldn’t be travelling amid the pandemic.

William and Kate will stop in England, Scotland and Wales (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did royal fans say about William and Kate?

One person said on Twitter: “I understand the sentiment that William and Kate are attempting to convey.

“However, it would be better spent pre-organising the sectors they wanted to specifically speak with.

“And setting up a video conference with them from home – as it would be more in line with regulations.”

Another wrote: “William and Kate once again proving how out of touch the Royal family has become.

“Going on a train tour when other people are being told to stay safe at home. They are all about self promotion and PR.”

William and Kate once again proving how out of touch the Royal family has become.

A third added: “Are William and Kate going on train tour or a PR ego trip.

“Surely the best way to say thank is to conform to the restrictions the rest of us do.”

However, others are looking forward to seeing the couple out.

One added: “This is an amazing thing to do.”

Another gushed: “I’m so excited #RoyalTrainTour.”

