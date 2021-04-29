Prince William and Kate Middleton anniversary: How they’ll spend the day

Prince William and Kate Middleton are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary today.

The royal couple tied the knot on April 29 in 2011 at Westminster Abbey as millions tuned in to watch.

Now, 10 years on, the couple are celebrating a huge milestone but how will they spend the day?

According to an expert, celebrations are likely to be low-key and they’ll have a “private celebration” at home.

Kate and William are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How will Prince William and Kate Middleton celebrate their anniversary?

Ingrid Seward, author of Prince Philip Revealed, exclusively told Entertainment Daily!: “I suspect they will so what most working couples will do, they’ll probably go out for a celebration or have a celebration at home.”

Ms Seward added that royals tend to stick to low-key celebrations on anniversaries since they have “so many to deal with”.

She said: “I would think that they’ll just have a private celebration at home. They’ll probably be inviting friends, they can do that.”

Kate and William married at Westminster Abbey in 2011 (Credit: Tony Clark / SplashNews.com)

When did William and Kate begin dating?

The couple met at university and dated for several years before the Duke proposed in 2010.

William popped the question to Kate during a trip to Kenya with friends in October 2010.

However, the engagement wasn’t officially announced until November 2010.

They then married at Westminster Abbey the following year and have gone on to have three children – Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The couple now have three children – George, Charlotte and Louis (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, it’s said the Queen would like to celebrate Kate and William’s 10th anniversary in style because it also marks 10 years since the Duchess officially joined the family.

Speaking to OK! Magazine, royal expert Duncan Larcombe said: “It’s highly likely she’ll be planning a special secret something to honour Kate’s 10 years in the royal family.

“Something she can do to mark it. Kate and the Queen have a fantastic relationship.”

William reportedly made a promise to Kate’s parents to protect her (Credit: SplashNews.com)

However, before Kate’s extremely close bond with the royals, her parents were reportedly concerned about how she’d cope with royal life.

The Duke of Cambridge reportedly once made a promise to Kate’s parents when she joined the royal family.

Royal author Phil Dampier told The Telegraph in 2019: “William gave an assurance to the Middletons that he would always protect her.

“And not let some of the things which [Princess] Diana endured happen to her.”

