Prince William and Kate Middleton have been accused of “breaking the rule of six” while out on a walk with Prince Edward and his family.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were joined by their three children as they toured Luminate woodland walk at Sandringham.

According to reports, the family were then joined by Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and their kids at the festive attraction on Sunday (December 20).

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been accused of breaking coronavirus rules (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Prince William and Kate Middleton do?

Getting into the festive spirit, the Duke and Duchess treated their children Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and two-year-old Prince Louis to the outing.

Meanwhile, Prince Edward and Sophie were joined by daughter Lady Louise Windsor, 17, and son James Viscount Severn, 13.

During the outdoor trail, the group of nine were accused of “flouting coronavirus rules” as they were pictured close together.

However, royal sources have since confirmed the group had no intention of meeting up.

The Duke and Duchess were joined by Prince Edward, his wife Sophie and their kids (Credit: SplashNews.com)

They told the Mail Online: “The two families were given separate consecutive slots to visit the trail just before it opened to the general public.

“They arrived and departed in their own family groups.

“As anyone with young children will know, there were moments on the 90-minute walk where it was difficult to keep the two family groups apart, particularly at bottlenecks on the trail.”

The Duke and Duchess, both 38, are currently staying with their children at Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge arrived separately, according to royal sources (Credit: Splash)

Have William and Kate released their annual Christmas card?

The outing follows shortly after the pair delighted royal fans with their annual Christmas card snap.

The festive greeting, which was initially leaked online, shows doting parents William and Kate with their three adorable children.

Both George and Charlotte can be seen grinning for the camera, while young Prince Louis really steals the show.

The two-year-old looks ecstatic about the imminent arrival of Santa as he stands giggling between his father’s legs.

