William and Kate to ‘uproot George, Charlotte and Louis as they plan huge move this summer’

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly planning on uprooting their children as they plan a huge move this summer.

According to reports, the couple is looking to be closer to the Queen with a move to Windsor on the cards.

The Cambridges are reportedly on the move, according to royal sources.

Prince William and Kate Middleton are looking at moving to Windsor sometime this summer to be closer to Her Majesty.

It’s also believed that they want to move there due to concerns that Prince Andrew is getting “too close” to Her Majesty.

Royal sources have claimed that the move is serious, and that William and Kate are looking at schools for Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. They have reportedly looked at schools in Windsor, Buckinghamshire, and Surrey.

It’s also believed that they have ruled out living in a royal mansion, with a private home being a preference.

In fact, the couple have reportedly considered looking at Prince Andrew’s Royal Lodge.

The Queen recently made Windsor her permanant home, and according to some sources, the need for the Cambridges to move closer to her is growing “more and more”.

Speaking to The Sun, a source said: “Andrew spends a lot of time with the Queen. He lives next door and is always there for her. During the Covid lockdown, the family were glad Andrew was always on hand.”

They continued, saying: “There is not a man, woman or child who would not say he had every right to be at Philip’s thanksgiving. But the family have been adamant there’s no way back.

“There are real fears that despite being banished from The Firm in January, he is using his closeness to the Queen as a springboard back into public life.”

The Duke of York was forced to step back from public life in 2019.

The decision was made due to his association with late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Andrew was also accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Giuffre when she was 17. Andrew always denied the accusations made against him.

However, Andrew and Ms Giuffre came to an out-of-court agreement in February.

Last week’s memorial service for Prince Philip was Andrew’s first public appearance since the civil sex assault case was dropped.

Andrew, who reportedly wasn’t meant to have a big role in the service, arrived at Westminster Abbey with the Queen.

He then walked her to her seat, before taking his seat at the front row. Senior members of the Royal Family were reportedly “dismayed” by Andrew’s decision to put himself “front and centre” of the service.

However, reports claim that it was the Queen’s “wish and final decision” to have Andrew escort her to the service.

