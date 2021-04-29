Prince William and Kate celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary today (April 29).

However, while the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are regulars on the pages of Entertainment Daily, most of their bridesmaids and page boys aren’t.

So, 10 years on, what happened to the youngsters who looked so adorable during the royal wedding on April 29, 2011?

Prince William and Kate celebrate their 10th anniversary today (Credit: Splash News)

Prince William and Kate anniversary: Who were the bridesmaids and page boys?

As well as Kate’s sister Pippa Middleton, the couple selected two page boys and four young bridesmaids.

They were pictured in the official photographs after the wedding, crowding round the deliriously happy bride and groom.

They were also seen on the balcony of Buckingham Palace – although some appeared happier to be there than others!

William and Kate with their bridesmaids and page boys – (back, left to right) Lady Louise Windsor, Tom Pettifer, William Lowther-Pinkerton, (front, left to right) Grace van Cutsem, Eliza Lopes and Margarita Armstrong-Jones (Credit: Hugo Burnand/Clarence House/Shutterstock)

Lady Louise Windsor

The daughter of Prince Edward and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, was just seven at the time of the royal wedding.

Today, she’s a striking 17 year old, most recently seen out with her parents and younger brother James, Viscount Severn, attending the funeral of grandfather Prince Philip.

Louise is 14th in line to the throne and a pupil at St Mary’s School in Ascot.

Lady Louise – with her family – is now 17 and studying in Ascot (Credit: Splash News)

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones

Just eight at the time of the wedding, Lady Margarita is now a beautiful 18 year old.

She’s the youngest child of the Earl and Countess of Snowdon and the only granddaughter of Princess Margaret.

Lady Margarita is 25th in line to the throne and a student at Tudor Hall in Banbury.

She has an interest in fashion, having attended the Dior Cruise show at Blenheim Palace last year.

Lady Margarita has also modelled at a charity fashion show.

Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, 18, has an interest in fashion (Credit: YouTube)

Eliza Lopes

The granddaughter of Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, adorable Eliza was just three as she walked down the aisle at Westminster Abbey.

Now 13, her parents are Camilla’s daughter Laura and her husband Harry Lopes.

Grace van Cutsem

Who can forget three-year-old Grace covering her ears and looking pretty disgruntled as the happy couple waved to guests from the balcony of Buckingham Palace?

She became an internet sensation and, now aged 13, she’s stayed largely out of the public eye.

She’s the daughter of William’s friend Hugh van Cutsem, and her mother Rose Astor has revealed on Instagram that she attends a private school near their Oxfordshire home.

Who can forget little Grace with her hands covering her ears? (Credit: Splash News)

Prince William and Kate: The page boys

The son of William and Kate’s former aide Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton stepped up for page boy duties on the big day.

Now aged 20, he was just 10 at the time of the wedding.

The family have stayed close to the royals, despite Jamie stepping down from his role in 2013.

Tom Pettifer, the son of William and Harry’s childhood nanny Tiggy Legge-Bourke, was also page boy.

He was just eight at the time and rode in the carriage alongside Prince Harry.

Now 18, he’s clearly still close to the Duke of Sussex.

Not only is Harry Tom’s godfather, the teen attended Harry’s wedding with his mum back in 2018.

