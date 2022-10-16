Prince William and wife Kate have been together for almost two decades.

However, there are times that the heir to throne has got it very, very wrong.

In January, the Princess of Wales will celebrate her 41st birthday with William and their three children.

However, although Wills has had almost 20 years of experience buying Kate presents, he once admitted to gifting her something that didn’t go down very well.

Prince William revealed worst present he gifted Kate

In 2020, Prince William appeared on a special episode of Peter Crouch‘s podcast in support of the Heads Up campaign.

I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once – she’s never let me forget that.

While on the podcast, Crouch revealed that he had bought his wife a raincoat for three years running.

William replied to this by admitting: “I did get my wife a pair of binoculars once – she’s never let me forget that.”

He then added: “That was early on in the courtship, that was – I think that sealed the deal.”

Peter laughed while William continued: “It didn’t go well. Honestly, I have no idea why I bought her a pair of binoculars.

“It seemed like a good idea at the time.”

In 2021, it was reported that Kate received a sweet tea party for her birthday from William and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

In anticipation of Kate’s 40th birthday earlier this year, royal expert Charles Rae told Entertainment Daily: “Catherine is bound to be at home with the family on her milestone birthday.

“She will spend time with William and the children, and there will be, I believe, a family party.”

Rae also commented on William’s possible gift for his wife.

He said: “I am sure that William, who has given his wife expensive gifts in the past, will mark the day with something expensive.

“What it will be, only he knows!”

The royal couple’s relationship

William and Kate met in 2001 while they were both studying at St Andrew’s University in Scotland.

They then went on to date for around 10 years before tying the knot in 2011.

The couple then went on to have their three children, George, now nine, Charlotte, now seven, and Louis, now four.

Since the death of Queen Elizabeth II and the ascension of King Charles III, the couple’s royal titles have changed.

Once the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, the couple will now be known as the Prince and Princess of Wales.

These titles once belonged to William’s father, King Charles, and his late mother Princess Diana.

They also keep their Cambridge titles and inherit the Cornwall titles from Charles and Camilla.

This also made William the first in line to the throne, with their son George becoming second in line.

According to royal expert Duncan Larcombe, William and Kate have recently filled the giant hole left by the passing of the Queen.

He described them as a “glamorous super-couple ensuring that the future is bright”.

