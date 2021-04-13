Prince William and Prince Harry are unlikely to meet ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral, it’s been claimed.

The Duke of Sussex, 36, flew over from California to attend the funeral on Saturday (April 17).

He’s now self-isolating at Frogmore Cottage meaning he won’t get to see brother William before the funeral.

Harry and William unlikely to meet before Philip’s funeral (Credit: Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

Why won’t William and Harry meet ahead of the funeral?

According to the Mirror, the Duke of Cambridge is in Norfolk for the Easter holidays with his wife Kate Middleton and their three children.

Read more: What Prince William and Prince Harry’s tributes to Philip really mean

Harry will not isolate for the usual requirement of 10 days because Philip’s funeral is on Saturday.

He can also leave isolation after five days providing he returns a negative Covid test result.

Harry self-isolating ahead of the funeral (Credit: Zed Jameson / FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Meanwhile, the government’s lockdown rules state people can end quarantine on “compassionate” grounds.

The government guidance states: “You can leave your place of self-isolation in limited circumstances, including on compassionate grounds.

“This includes attending a funeral of a household member, a close family member or a friend (if neither household member or close family member can attend the funeral).”

However, the rules say people need to “continue to self-isolate at all other times”.

Meghan will stay in California because she’s pregnant (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Meghan attend the funeral?

Harry travelled to the UK alone as his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie remain in California.

Meghan is heavily pregnant with the couple’s second child and was reportedly advised against travelling by her doctor.

She said this is what Prince Philip would want.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex apparently feels ready to “forgive” the royal family.

Meghan made claims about the royals during her and Harry‘s explosive Oprah Winfrey interview last month.

She said she felt suicidal during her pregnancy with son Archie, but claimed she didn’t receive help from the Palace.

Philip’s funeral will take place on Saturday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Meghan also alleged there were ‘concerns and conversations’ within the family about Archie’s skin tone before he was born.

However, following Philip’s death, Meghan reportedly thinks the family should “put their differences aside”.

Read more: Meghan Markle sees Prince Philip funeral as chance for royals to ‘put differences aside’, claims friend

A source told the Daily Mail: “Meghan said it’s during these times when family should come together, put their differences aside and unite as one.

“She said this is what Prince Philip would want and that she’s willing to forgive and move forward.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.