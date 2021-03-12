Prince William and Harry might be able to repair their relationship following the bombshell Oprah interview.

Harry and his wife Meghan Markle sat down with Oprah Winfrey for the tell-all chat to discuss why they left their senior royal roles.

During the chat, they made a series of claims and revelations, including an allegation that there were ‘concerns’ within the family about how dark their son Archie’s skin would be.

Can William and Harry repair their relationship? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince William and Harry to repair relationship?

During a royal engagement on Thursday, William confirmed he hasn’t yet spoken to his brother about the interview.

Read more: Prince William and Kate step out for engagement as Duke addresses Oprah interview

However, he said he will be getting in touch with Harry and now ITV’s royal editor Chris Ship has suggested it could be a positive thing.

Speaking on ITV News’ The Royal Rota podcast, the expert said he guesses the brothers are messaging.

William said he’ll be speaking to his brother following the Oprah interview (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He said: “I’ve heard that there’s been some sort of movement in that [the discussions between the brothers].

“I can only guess there’s probably some kind of messaging, perhaps their two offices have been in touch to say, ‘do you want to schedule in a phone call?'”

Mr Ship continued: “Perhaps they’ve done the really modern thing of WhatsApp.

“But we know they haven’t spoken because William said.

“But it rather suggests that they know this interview was so big.

Prince Harry made a string of claims during the Oprah chat (Credit: CBS/Harpo Productions)

“One of the positive things that might come out of it is they will start talking again. They might even, in time, repair that relationship.”

It comes after the Duke of Cambridge confirmed he hadn’t spoken to Harry over the interview.

Read more: Palace statement: Royal Family responds to Meghan and Harry’s Oprah interview

During the outing, he also insisted the Royal Family “are very much not” racist following the allegation about Archie’s skin.

A reporter asked: “Can you just let me know, is the Royal Family a racist family?”

William said: “We’re very much not a racist family.”

Following Meghan and Harry’s claims, Oprah Winfrey later confirmed the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh didn’t allegedly make the comment.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.