Prince Philip was known for his love of carriage driving – but what exactly is the sport?

The Duke of Edinburgh discovered the exciting hobby at the age of 50 after giving up polo.

He also made many great friends through the sport, with Penelope ‘Penny’ Knatchbull set to be one of the 30 guests at his funeral on Saturday (April 17).

Prince Phillip was known for his love of carriage driving (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Prince Philip: What is carriage driving?

Carriage driving usually involves two or four-wheeled carriages being pulled by horses.

The Duke was a proud rider and has even been credited for popularising it to the UK.

Meanwhile, there are various different types of carriage driving depending on speed.

Scurry driving involves a team of ponies racing around an arena through cones, while pleasure driving is slightly slower.

Riders often compete in carriage driving competitions.

And Prince Philip was one of them!

The Duke of Edinburgh took up the sport many years ago (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Prince Philip take up carriage driving?

The Duke of Edinburgh started carriage driving shortly after his retirement from competitive polo in 1971.

As the years went on, he became a high profile participant until well into his later years.

He regularly trained at Sandringham in Norfolk, which also has its own course.

I suddenly thought we’ve got horses and carriages so why don’t I have a go?

However, Philip gave up competitive driving some years ago.

Speaking at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, where he competed, the Duke said: “I started driving because I’d been playing polo and I decided I would give up polo when I was 50.

“I was looking around to see what next and what there was available. And I suddenly thought we’ve got horses and carriages so why don’t I have a go?”

Who is Penelope ‘Penny’ Knatchbull?

Meanwhile, Penny, known as Countess Mountbatten of Burma, will join the Queen at her husband’s funeral tomorrow (April 17).

Philip started training Penny in carriage driving in 1994.

They were often pictured together at the Royal Windsor Horse Show, having remained friends for years.

In addition, Penny was also a regular guest at Sandringham following the Duke’s retirement.

