Prince Philip has passed away at the age of 99, and he is already being tolled over claims he was a racist.

The Duke of Edinburgh died just two months before his 100th birthday.

Now dozens of trolls have taken to Twitter to accuse the late Prince of being a racist.

One user tweeted: “Prince Philip was a well-known racist & was a literal Nazi. I feel no issue with giggling at jokes about his death on Twitter.”

While many are mourning, others are accusing Prince Philip of being racist (Credit: SplashNews)

Another user vented: “Prince Philip was a proud racist, friends with known pedophiles and parasitic elitist scum. Nothing of value has been lost.”

And a third user made the snide joke: “Terrible news about Prince Philip. May he racist in peace.”

A fourth user claimed: “You lot are acting like Prince Philip wasn’t a racist and didn’t come from a whole family of Nazis, fake sympathy ain’t coming from me.”

A fifth user raged: “Prince Philip was a whole a** racist coloniser who benefited from an oppressive system and some people defend him with their whole chests.”

Where have the Prince Philip ‘racist’ accusations come from?

Prince Philip was very outspoken and unfiltered.

He was renowned for making gaffes, which were often very politically incorrect.

Indeed some of his most famous gaffes could easily be interpreted as racist.

For example, in 1986 he infamously made a shocking remark to British exchange students who were living in Xi’an, China.

Prince Philip was somewhat infamous for making public gaffes (Credit: SplashNews)

He said: “If you stay here much longer you will all be slitty-eyed.”

In addition, after being accused of racism for this mark, he appeared to fail at learning his lesson.

As years later in 2002, while speaking to Indigenous Australians, he said: “Do you still throw spears at each other?”

He’s also made many cultural and sexist blunders over the years.

In 2003 he was accused of being disrespectful to the President of Nigeria who was wearing traditional robes.

Prince Philip remarked: “You look like you’re ready for bed!”

Whereas when chatting to a female cadet in 2009, he asked her if she worked in a strip club.

Prince Philip’s sisters were connected to The Nazi Party (Credit: SplashNews)

Where did the Prince Philip Nazi accusations come from?

There is no evidence that Prince Philip was supportive of Adolf Hitler or was a member of The Nazi Party.

Prince Philip fought against the Nazis in World War II with the British Royal Navy.

However, all four of his sisters married German princes and several were well-known members of the Nazi Party.

And Philip did live in early Nazi Germany (over a decade prior to his marriage to Queen Elizabeth II) for one year in 1933 with his sister Princess Theodora.

Here he attended the school Schule Schloss Salem-but only for two terms.

Its Jewish founder Kurt Hahn fled Germany and set up a new school in Scotland.

Subsequently Philip left too, and attended Kurt’s new institution, Gordonstoun School.

Prince Charles, Prince Edward and Prince Andrew would all eventually attend this same school.



In 1937 his sister Princess Cecillie of Greece and Denmark, died in a plane crash with her husband Georg Donatus, Hereditary Grand Duke of Hesse and their two children.

Prince Philip attended their funerals at which many high-ranking Nazis were present. Footage shows Philip, then 16, surrounded by men in Nazi uniforms at the funeral procession.

